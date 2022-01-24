Raj Guv Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account hacked, later restored

Jaipur, Jan 24 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's official Twitter handle @kalrajmishra was hacked for almost three hours, confirmed police officials on Monday.

The Jaipur police commissionerate was informed and the account was later restored.

The account remained hacked for three hours from 11.28 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The hacker had posted a tweet in the Arabic language, which said, "Good Morning. Your uncle spooky sends blessings to you."

