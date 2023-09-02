Raj HC issues notice to Gehlot over 'corruption in judiciary' remarks

Jaipur, Sep 2 The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued a notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his alleged "corruption in judiciary" remarks.

The High Court has sought answers as to on what basis he made the statements and issued a notice on the PIL filed by lawyer Shivcharan Gupta.

After Gehlot's statement, a PIL was filed against him on Friday, requesting an early hearing.

The High Court has asked Gehlot the basis of his statement on corruption in the court.

The petition filed in the High Court argued that the CM has given a statement that lowers the reputation of lawyers along with judges.

Advocate Shivcharan Gupta, who filed the PIL in the High Court, said that the reputation of the judiciary has been tarnished by the Chief Minister's statement.

"This statement comes under the definition of contempt of court, hence the High Court should take cognizance under Article 215 of the Constitution and punish the contemnor".

After the controversy over the statement, Gehlot had tweeted giving clarification saying: "What I said regarding corruption in the judiciary is not my personal opinion."

