Raj: Internet ban extended till Aug 3 in parts of Bharatpur

Jaipur, Aug 2 The suspension of internet services in parts of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, in view of the violence in Haryana's Nuh, has been extended till Thursday (August 3).

Parts of Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Alwar share border with violence-hit Haryana and to ensure that no untoward incident take place in these areas, Section 144 along with suspension of internet services are in place in areas adjacent to the Haryana border.

Overall in Rajasthan, internet services have been suspended in four areas adjacent to Haryana border -- all in Bharatpur -- till August 3 and video messages being shared on social media are being monitored. Besides, Section 144 has been imposed in Alwar for next 10 days.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Sanwar Verma had issued an order for internet suspension till 6 a.m. of August 2, in the entire Mewat area of Bharatpur districts including Sikri, Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar and Jurhara. Now, in view of the violence, it has been extended till 6 a.m. of August 3. Verma on Wednesday said that in view of the violence in Haryana, orders were issued to shut down mobile internet in Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar and Sikri.

Apart from this, police force has been deployed on the Bharatpur-Haryana border.

On Wednesday afternoon, District Collector Lok Bandhu issued an order to impose Section 144 in Kaman and Pahadi. He said that there will be a ban on taking out any procession or rally in these two areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor