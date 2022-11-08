Raj MP Diya Kumari joins BJP's campaign in poll-bound Himachal

Jaipur, Nov 8 BJP MP from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Diya Kumari, on Tuesday addressed a 'Sankalp' rally in support of party candidate Rajeev Bindal in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, days before the Vovember 12 Assembly elections in the state.

Referring to the large gathering for the rally, Diya Kumari said it is evident that the BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Not just in Nahan, the BJP is getting unprecedented support in entire Himachal Pradesh," she said at the rally, which was also addressed by Union Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani, and Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Earlier, Diya Kumari attended a 'Shabad Kirtan' at the Nahan gurdwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Rajasthan MP also attended a meeting to promote BJP candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, in which strategies for the polls and the status of the five constituencies of the district - Nahan, Paonta-sahib, Shillai, Renukaji and Pachhad - were discussed.

