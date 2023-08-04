Rajasthan a 50-district state now with addition of 19 new dists

Jaipur, Aug 4 The Rajasthan government on Friday approved the notification of 19 new districts during a cabinet meeting. The state will now have 50 districts.

Jaipur and Jodhpur districts have also been divided into two and the new districts are Jaipur Rural and Jodhpur Rural.

The notification of these districts has been approved in the cabinet meeting.

Their Municipal Corporation area has been included in Jaipur-Jodhpur and Tehsils outside it in Jaipur-Jodhpur Rural.

Pali, Sikar, Banswara have been made divisions, so now the state now has 10 districts. The government has appointed IAS and IPS officers as OSDs in the new districts.

Collector, SP and district level offices will now start opening in new districts.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said: "The CM has created history. I demand that more districts should be formed in the future. Some small districts should also be created. People were demanding more districts."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all the new districts will be inaugurated on August 7.

