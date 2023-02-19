Rajasthan: After resignation from Chief Whip's post, Cong leader seeks action against Pilot camp

Jaipur, Feb 19 Mahesh Joshi's resignation as Congress Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly and its acceptance by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has triggered political speculations in the state after the party state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa cited the 'one person one post' norm and the September 25, 2022 incident as the reasons behind Joshi's action.

On September 25, 2022, several MLAs of Gehlot camp skipped Congress Legislature Party meeting called by the party's central leadership. The meeting was reportedly to pick Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor.

Following Randhawa's remark, Joshi sought action against the leaders associated with Sachin Pilot camp.

Joshi said, "I resigned, it was accepted by the high command and the Chief Minister. Randhawa considered it as part of the action, I am happy that the action has been taken... I am waiting for action to be taken against those who tried to weaken the party and the government so that the message of equality goes to all workers."

"I am not a person who works under pressure. If the high command had decided at that moment, I would have resigned. If the high command wants me even further than this, I will be happy to follow their orders. Whatever has been given to me belongs to my party. I will be happy to obey the orders of the high command. All I have to say is that the rest of the action should also be taken soon," he asserted.

Randhawa, while talking to media at Circuit House in Jaipur, said that the matter (one per one post norm and the September 25 incident) emerged before his appointment. "In such a situation whatever instructions the high command gives me, I will act accordingly... I have done what the high command asked me to do."

The state in-charge accepted that there is estrangement between the leaders (Gehlot and Pilot) and he is trying to end it.

The MLAs of the Gehlot camp, who skipped the CLP meet, held a parallel meeting at UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal's bungalow on the same day (September 25).

In this case, notices were issued to Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore and they were summoned to give their reply. All three leaders had replied to the notice. The matter is pending with the Congress Disciplinary Committee. Till now the committee has not taken direct action.

The Sachin Pilot camp has been continuously demanding action against the three leaders responsible for the September 25 incident. Pilot himself has given statements on this issue several times recently. Joshi's resignation on February 17 is being seen as the beginning of action on the September 25 incident.

