Rajasthan: BJP plans year-long programme to corner Gehlot govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned year-long campaigns including a month-long agitation called "Jan Akrosh" across 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, the party sources said on Friday.

The core group meeting of the BJP unit of Rajasthan took place at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Friday presided over by Union Minister Amit Shah and party President J P Nadda.

The current political developments in Rajasthan were discussed in the core committee meeting

"The BJP has decided that it will hit the ground right from the mandals to all the districts of the state highlighting the Ashok Gehlot's misgovernance in the state. The top leadership has advised the state leaders to continue with the relentless campaign till the upcoming state election that is supposed to commence at the end of 2023," the BJP party sources told ANI.

"The month-long campaign will culminate in a massive agitation in Jaipur with a "Chalo Jaipur" exhortation to the party followers on December 17 when the Ashok Gehlot government will complete four years in office," the source said.

A special focus in today's meeting as per sources was also on the upcoming proposed rally of Prime Minister Modi in Rajasthan that is slated for November 1.

"Through this rally, the saffron party will reach out to the tribals in Southern Rajasthan which will also have back on the upcoming Gujarat elections. The idea is to spread the message that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre has had a special focus on the welfare of the tribals," the source said.

Sources also said that the BJP's top leadership has advised the state BJP to walk as a cohesive unit and to forego individual differences and individual focus.

BJP general secretary BL Santosh, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, BJP leader Rajendra Rathod, BJP Rajasthan incharge Arun Singh, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav, national office bearers of BJP from Rajasthan and some prominent leaders including ministers in the Modi government attended the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

