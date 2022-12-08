Rajasthan BJP stages unique protest in Udaipur wearing masks of Rajasthan ministers

As part of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra, the Rajasthan unit of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday, staged a unique demonstration in Udaipur against the Congress government in the state.

Under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulabchand Kataria, Udaipur BJP officials and BJP workers, protested by wearing masks of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with that of ministers of the Gehlot cabinet.

On this occasion, Kataria said, "Chief Minister Gehlot is sitting silently on all matters of the state, meanwhile his ministers are speaking unnecessarily".

He further alleged, "Ministers of the Gehlot cabinet, despite resigning, have remained ministers and are working against the rules", further adding that a notice has also been presented in the matter by the Rajasthan High Court.

Notably, a series of public protest marches are being taken out by the BJP across the state of Rajasthan against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Earlier, CM Ashok Gehlot took a swipe at BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra and said, "the party's rallies are a failure while the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is a success in the country".

Ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, the Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia announced on November 27, that BJP will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on December 1.

From December 4 to 14, BJP will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints.

Jan Aakrosh Sabhas will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20.

The BJP's yatra comes ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections which will likely take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

