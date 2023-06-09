Rajasthan: ED's raids were "anticipated" in state ahead of assembly elections, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the centre over Enforcement Directorate's raids in the state and said that the central government is misusing the agencies and that ED's raids were "anticipated" in the poll-bound state.

Gehlot was addressing the public at a program under the Rajasthan government's price-rise relief camp held at Khandela in Sikar district.

ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan on Monday in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged exam paper leak case for the recruitment of government teachers

CM Gehlot chastised the central government saying that the constitution is being torn to shreds in the country. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies are working under pressure.

"The constitution is being torn to shreds in the country. The ED along with other central agencies is working under pressure. My experience says that wherever an election is scheduled, the agencies are sent to the place along with lists. I appeal to the agencies not to work under pressure," he said.

Adding further, CM Gehlot said, "They (Bharatiya Janata Party) talk about 'Congress-free India' but it is our responsibility to maintain the democracy in the country. Winning or losing an election is a different thing".

Further, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to decide who is going to be the Chief Minister.

" Who is going to win an election is decided by the public. Hence, you (the public) decide on your own who is going to be the Chief Minister of the state. Whatever schemes we have started, for this to continue, we need your blessings", said CM Gehlot.

He added that the state government has increased the amount of the social security pension and appealed to the Prime Minister to pass a bill regarding the social security act.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and the state Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were present at the relief camp.

The Rajasthan assembly election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly this year.

