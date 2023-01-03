Rajasthan has made big contributions to women's empowerment: President Murmu

Jaipur, Jan 3 President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day tour to Rajasthan, inaugurated the first of its kind Constitution Park here on Tuesday.

On her first trip to Rajasthan after becoming the President, Murmu reached Jaipur on a special flight and was received at the airport by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

From the airport, the President went to the Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid homage to the martyrs. After this, she went to the Raj Bhavan where she inaugurated the Constitution Park.

After the inauguration of the Constitution Park, the President also observed the beautification works, including the Mayur Stambh, Gandhi statue, statue of Maharana Pratap's horse Chetak and others at the Raj Bhavan.

After inaugurating the Constitution Park, the President virtually laid the foundation for the 1,000 MW solar power station in Bikaner.

"Rajasthan has made big contributions to social equality and women's empowerment. The law against child marriage was made by Harbilas Sarda from Rajasthan. Harvilas Sarda had drafted the law in 1938 which later became famous as Sarda Act (Child Marriage Restraint Act). That's why the history of Rajasthan is the history of dignity and empowerment of women.

"The right to equality has been emphasised in our Constitution. But no matter how good a Constitution is, if those who follow it are bad, it becomes bad; no matter how bad the constitution is, if the people who follow it are good, then it becomes good, Babasaheb Ambedkar had said this. he had also put a lot of emphasis on constitutional morality," Murmu said.

The President added: "Our main aim is sensitivity towards every living being. Future generations should have the full right to change the Constitution according to their needs. That is why there is a provision for amendment in the Constitution. So far, 105 constitutional amendments have been made. We have a living Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi had written in 'Young India' that 'I will work for such an India that even the poorest of the poor feels that he has a say in running the government'.

"It also becomes necessary to mention the 15 women in the Constituent Assembly. Representatives like Sarojini Naidu, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Malti Chowdhary, Begum Ejaz Rasool, among others, gave important suggestions in the Constituent Assembly. Today there are more than 100 women MPs. It is a record to have 83 women MPs in Lok Sabha and 33 in Rajya Sabha."

The President later left for Udaipur in the afternoon, where she participated in a programme of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road. On Wednesday, after inaugurating the Scout Guide's Jamboree at Rohat in Pali, she will leave for Delhi from Jodhpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor