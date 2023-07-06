Rajasthan: Police resort to lathi-charge on protesting BJP Mahila Morcha workers, MP Ranjeeta Koli injured

Jaipur, July 6 The BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Wednesday protested against Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government and marched towards the Chief Minister's residence here while banging plates.

As the protestors tried to cross the barricades placed near the Chief Minister's residence, police resorted to a lathi-charge in which BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli and some other workers sustained injuries.

Earlier ahead of the protest march, office bearers of the Mahila Morcha and the state BJP leaders addressed 'Mahila Aakrosh Sabha'.

State BJP chief C.P. Joshi strongly criticised the Congress government, stating that since it came to power in December 2018, the state has regrettably emerged as one of the leading states in terms of crimes against women. "Shockingly, the state is witnessing an alarming average of 15 to 18 rape incidents each day. This dire situation has resulted in women feeling unsafe throughout the state," he said.

Joshi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to empowering women and treating daughters as a blessing rather than a burden. Joshi highlighted the Modi government's initiatives such as ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, which aim to safeguard and educate girls.

Additionally, he said, the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ has been introduced to provide housing and build toilets in houses, ensuring the advancement and respect of women. The Central government has also taken steps to provide gas connections to women, offer loans under the ‘Mudra Yojana’, and pave the way for women's selection in organisations like the CRPF and CISF.

"The (Central) government has made historic progress by allowing girls to enrol in military schools for the first time since India's independence," the state BJP President added.

Rajasthan's co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar expressed her concern about the current state of governance. She further lamented the "alarming frequency of rape and harassment incidents in Rajasthan".

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari said that the Gehlot government is fast asleep and needs to be woken up. "Women from across the state have today come to protest against the deplorable crimes against them. This demonstration and march today is just the beginning and such protests will be held all over the state," she said.

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, she said that the crime against women has risen by 46 per cent since 2018. "Today, Rajasthan has become the rape capital of the country."

Diya Kumari further said that Chief Minister Gehlot, who is also the Home Minister, has failed to provide security to the women in the state. "The women of Rajasthan are today angry and disillusioned since the government is not concerned about their safety. That day is not far when the people of Rajasthan will bid farewell to the Congress government," she added.

Diya Kumari along with other leaders was detained and released later. Bharatpur MP Koli and others who were injured in police action were admitted to the hospital.

--IANS

