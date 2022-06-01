Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee workshop from Wednesday

Jaipur, June 1 A two-day workshop of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will get underway here on Wednesday for implementation of manifesto and decisions passed in the Nav Sankalp Shivir organised by the All India Congress Committee at Udaipur during Chintan Shivir.

Spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Swarnim Chaturvedi said that about 650 participants are expected to participate in the workshop.

"The main agenda of the workshop is to implement the decisions of the new resolution issued in the Nav Sankalp camp organised by the All India Congress Committee in Udaipur at the district and other lower levels. A time bound and phased programme will be made after brainstorming to implement these announcements," said Chaturvedi.

He said that in the workshop, a programme will be chalked out to implement the proposed 75 km padyatra to be taken out in all districts from August 9, 2022 onwards. Along with this, brainstorming will be done on the outline and preparations of the huge state level programme to be held on August 15, 2022.

The All India Congress Committee will discuss the responsibilities for organising the padyatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In the two-day workshop, a roadmap will be prepared to fill the 50 per cent posts of the organisation by the youth below 50 years of age. This posting shall start from 90 to 180 days, he added.

Discussions will be held with all the leaders and workers regarding the formation of Mandal committees, appointment of office-bearers of Mandal committees in Rajasthan state. Based on Udaipur's Nav Sankalp Shivir, special brainstorming will be organised to implement the decisions passed on economic, youth empowerment, farmers etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor