Raje's religious tour ahead of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' triggers speculation in Rajasthan

Jaipur, August 31 A day before BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' begins in Rajasthan, senior party leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will go on a day-long religious tour to three temples in the poll-bound state on Friday.

Raje's 'Dev Darshan' will start from the Chaturbhuja temple in Rajsamand district. She had embarked on a similar yatra from the same temple before the Assembly elections in 2013 and 2018 as well. As per official sources, Raje will visit Charbhuja, Nathdwara and Tripura Sundari temples on Friday.

Meanwhile, the sudden announcement by Raje to go on a religious tour on the eve the party's Parivartan Yatra has triggered speculation in the political circles of the state. The former Chief Minister is yet to announce her plans to join the Parivartan Yatra.

Raje will leave from Jaipur on a chopper on Friday morning and will directly reach the Charbhuja temple in Rajsamand district. After darshan, Raje will proceed to Nathdwara in the same district by helicopter. From Nathdwara, she will go to the Tripura Sundari temple located in Banswara district.

Raje's office told IANS that she has been going on religious yatras every time before a political yatra.

Incidentally, Raje is not the face of the party in the four Parivartan Yatras being organised by the BJP. In such a situation, the former Chief Minister embarking on a religious tour just a day before the commencement of the party's Parivartan Yatra has created a flutter in the political circles of the state.

It is being said that at each of the three spots Raje is going to visit on Friday, her supporters will turn up in large numbers as a show of strength.

BJP' Parivartan Yatra will start from the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur on Saturday.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor