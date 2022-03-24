Rajnath extends wishes to Yogi Adityanath for being elected as leader of BJP Legislative Party in UP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended his best wishes to Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath for being elected as the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Legislature Party at a meeting held today in Lucknow.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Yogi Adityanath on being elected the leader in the Uttar Pradesh BJP Legislature Party meeting today. Under his leadership, the state continues to progress on the path of progress, my best wishes," Rajnath tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated).

Earlier this evening, Yogi Adityanath was elected as the leader of the Legislative Party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies.

Addressing BJP MLAs in Lucknow, an emotional Yogi Adityanath said: "For the first time, a Chief Minister completed his five-year tenure and the party came to power once again for the second time (in Uttar Pradesh). This has happened for the first time. It has happened under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi."

Adityanath will take oath as UP chief minister at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tomorrow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP senior leadership is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

