Rajnath Singh on 2-day visit to J&K

Srinagar, June 16 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Thursday to begin his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He was received at Srinagar International Airport by GOC-in-C northern command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC of 15 corps Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, and other senior army officers.

The Defence Minister will visit forward areas to review the preparedness of the deployed forces on the line of control (LoC) and the international border (IB).

Sources said that he will be briefed by senior field commanders about the situation in the hinterland and the borders.

He will also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh's 'Rajyabhishek' ceremony in Jammu on Friday.

