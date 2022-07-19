Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid chaos

New Delhi, July 19 Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday after the opposition created a ruckus demanding a discussion on GST rate hike, Agnipath scheme and other issues.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition members had given suspension of business notices under rule 267 to discuss 'Aginpath', the new recruitment scheme for armed forces, hike in GST rates, price rise besides other issues which were rejected.

As members continued to press for it, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

On Monday, the Upper House witnessed strong protests by opposition benches demanding discussions on the issues.

Naidu, presiding over his last session of his tenure, said that 57 per cent of the sittings of the House were either fully or partly disrupted during the last 13 sessions of his tenure.

