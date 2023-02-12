Ramesh Bais leaves behind legacy of political showdowns in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 12 Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Maharashtra. His tenure of nearly a year and eight months as the 10th Governor in Jharkhand will be remembered for political controversies.

On more than a dozen occasions, situations of dispute, confrontation and mutual disagreement were created between Bais and the Hemant Soren-led government in the state.

While Bais took up the matter of encroachment on his rights by the state government on the issue of formation of Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), Soren and the ruling coalition in the state accused him of destabilising the democratically elected government and of creating an atmosphere of political uncertainty.

More than any statement or decision by Bais, his silence and indecisiveness on the important issue related to the controversy over the allotment of stone quarry lease under Soren's name, created the most problems for the Soren-led government.

In February 2022, the BJP had reached out to Bais demanding cancellation of Soren's Assembly membership, terming it as a matter of office of profit for taking the mine's lease while being the CM.

The Governor sought the opinion of the Central Election Commission on the BJP's complaint, on which the Commission issued notices to the complainant, BJP and Soren and sought their response in the matter.

After listening to both sides, the EC had sent its opinion in a sealed envelope to the Raj Bhavan on August 25, last year.

Unofficially, news kept floating that the EC had recommended the cancellation of the Assembly membership of Soren, considering him guilty, because of which he was bound to lose the CM's chair.

Bais kept mum on the letter which created a situation of political suspense and confusion in the state, prompting the ruling coalition to resort to dinner diplomacy and resort stays to present their solidarity with Soren.

Due to apprehension of any possible adverse decision from the Governor, the Soren government had to call a special session of the Assembly and pass the motion of trust vote. Despite all this, Bais did not reveal the contents of the letter.

In Bais' tenure, there have been more than a dozen occasions wherein he questioned the decisions of the state government and the bills passed in the Assembly.

In February 2022, he raised questions on the rules made by the state government regarding the formation of TAC in the state.

He had complained to the Centre terming the manual as contrary to constitutional provisions and an encroachment on the rights of the Governor.

He returned the TAC manual and the file related to its formation to the state government and asked to make changes to it.

The tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the government on this issue has not been resolved till date.

Apart from this, Bais returned nine bills passed by the government in the Jharkhand Assembly, including the Anti-Mob Lynching Bill, Krishi Mandi Bill for various reasons.

Bais had also intervened in cases such as the communal violence that took place in Ranchi in May last year, controversies related to JPSC results and deterioration in law and order conditions.

In the review meetings of different departments and also in public programmes, he raised questions on the vision and decisions of the state government.

