Rashtriya Sewa Sangam concludes with resolution of self-reliant India

Jaipur, April 9 The 3-day third edition of the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam, hosted by RSS-affiliated Rashtriya Sewa Bharti (RSB), concluded here on Sunday with the resolution of ensuring a "self-reliant society and self-reliant India".

As many as 2,756 representatives, out of which 515 were women, from 45 'provinces' including Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Ladakh, took the pledge of self-reliant and prosperous India.

The event, which had 820 organisers, including 95 women, focused on promotion of innovation, startups, and self-employment.

Various speakers also threw light on the achievements of the organisation, its vision, and future initiatives, whilecCase studies, research works, books and other publications were also presented. More than 50 case studies were presented for the progress of the girl child.

"The ideas of social change got rays of hope in Sewa Sangam. With this, the resolution of a prosperous India will come true in the coming days. With this, such a country will be made where people of every class and society will be able to live with pride. Sewa Bharati is wholeheartedly dedicated to facilitate a firm social upliftment in all spheres. The organisation is making constant efforts to train and empower women," Rashtriya Sewa Bharati Trustee Vinod Birla said.

