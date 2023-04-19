Rawalpindi police move court to seize properties of ex-army man known for anti-military posts

Rawalpindi, April 19 The police have approached a sessions court in Rawalpindi for seizure of properties belonging to an ex-army officer who is in the limelight these days for his anti-establishment vlogs and social media posts, media reports said.

Adil Raja, the ex-army officer, went to the UK last year following the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government through a no-confidence vote in the Parliament, Dawn reported.

He is active on Twitter and an ardent supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the report said.

Raja has been very critical of the new government as well as the military establishment, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to remove Khan from power.

Raja was nominated in a case registered by Rawalpindi's Banni police under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police alleged that he was ‘hiding' somewhere deliberately to avoid legal course and requested the sessions court to order attachment of his properties, Dawn reported.

