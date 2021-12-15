RBI lowers currency limit for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Reserve Bank of India has lowered the currency carrying limit for pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, across the India-Pakistan border.

The new limit will apply to both Indian passport holders as well as persons of Indian origin carrying the Overseas Citizen of India card travelling to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province through Kartarpur corridor.

According to the RBI, the pilgrims will be allowed to carry outside and bring into India at the time of their return, only Rs 11,000 in Indian currency notes or foreign currency (USD).

"The Reserve Bank, in public interest and in consultation with the Central government, has decided that Indian passport holders as well as persons of Indian origin carrying the Overseas Citizen of India card along with their passports travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, shall be allowed to carry outside and bring into India at the time of his or her return, only Indian currency notes and or foreign currency in USD, the total value of which may not exceed Rs 11,000 only," it said.

