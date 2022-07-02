Rebel Sena MLAs leave for Mumbai from Goa

Panaji, July 2 Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening left for Mumbai to take part in a two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly convened on July 3.

During this session MLAs will elect a new Speaker and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will have to prove his government's majority on the floor of the house.

"Floor test will be just a formality and we will win it easily. We have the support of 175 members, picture is clear," Shinde had said, while camping in Goa.

The rebel group had reached Goa from Guwahati. Tight security was provided to them while travelling in coaches from Dabolim airport to Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Panaji. Even on Saturday while leaving Goa, heavy police security was provided to them.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had announced that he was stepping down from the post, when the rebel MLAs had reached Goa and later he had resigned from the top post.

