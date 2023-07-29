Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA threatens to form new party

Kolkata, July 29 Just an hour after getting show-cause notice by the party high command, rebel Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur assembly constituency, Humayun Kabir, on Saturday threatened to form a new party of his own.

Issuing the notice, the party sought explanation on why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him for involving in "anti-party" activities by making controversial public and media statements.

“There is no question of joining any other party this time. I will be forming a new party of my own now,” Kabir told media persons.

Trinamool Congress’ Murshidabad district president Shaoini Sinha Roy announced that a show-case notice has been issued to the rebel MLA by the party’s state committee.Roy also said that the party leadership has every right to issue the show-cause notice.

The show-case notice comes just a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday issued a note-of caution without naming Kabir.

“At Rejinagar in Murshidabad, we have a party leader who roars from time to time. He resorts to hooliganism. We do not support his activities though he is a party insider,” the chief minister had said.

Although starting his political career with Congress and once a close confidant of the state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kabir later joined Trinammol Congress.

He was earlier too expelled from the party but later brought back before the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. He was also made the party candidate from Bharatpur which he successfully contested.

He turned rebel again against the party leadership over the choice of party candidates for recently concluded panchayat polls in the state. He has accused Trinamool Congress’s district president Saoni Sinha Roy of allotting candidature to those who are infamous in the district as extortionists.

