'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign in Delhi from Oct 28 to Nov 28

New Delhi, Oct 21 The Delhi government on Friday announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign, under which public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at traffic lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: "First phase of 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign will run from October 28 to November 28. We will make commuters aware about vehicular pollution through various means. The campaign will be run mainly on 100 crowded intersections".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also given his approval to rope in 2,500 Civil Defence volunteers to be roped in to implement the campaign on the ground. Awareness campaign will run in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rai told the media here.

"We will take future decisions after reviewing its effectiveness. 2,500 Civil Defence volunteers will be deployed for the running of the campaign. These volunteers will raise awareness in every part of Delhi, including 100 major four-ways."

"Moreover, Traffic Police will run this campaign by focusing on 10 major four-ways of Delhi which face high traffic. Instead of 10, 20 Civil Defence volunteers will be deployed in each shift on such four-ways. These Civil Defence volunteers will raise awareness in people through placards, and banners. Last year, we observed that there are a lot of drivers who do not switch off their engines at red lights. We will present them with flowers and request them through Gandhigiri to switch-off their engines. Paryavaran Mitra, RWAs, Market Associations, Eco-clubs, NGOs will also be made a part of this campaign so that they can visit every doorstep and make people aware of switching-off engines at red lights."

"The success of the entire campaign will depend on our mindset and attitude. I am requesting the people of Delhi to become a part of this entire campaign along with ministers, MLAs, officers, RWAs and NGOs of Delhi. You can make your contribution by avoiding unnecessary burning of fuel. The way we are conducting the anti-dust campaign in Delhi, we are using bio-decomposer to decompose stubble, the manner in which we have implemented the GRAP system and people of Delhi have shown keen interest in purchasing electric vehicles, it is a clear indicator that we can control the rise in pollution after Diwali through collective efforts. Now, preparations to kick-start the aRed light on, Vehicle off' campaign on October 28th are going at full-swing," he said.

