Relief for actor Dileep as trial court rejects plea to cancel his bail

Kochi, June 28 Actor Dileep on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief when the trial court here on Tuesday dismissed the petition of the Crime Branch police probe team demanding cancellation of the bail. Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the actress abduction case.

The probe team had filed this petition in April and since then there have been several arguments in the case, but the beleaguered actor had the last laugh.

The details of what transpired in the court on Tuesday will be known only on Wednesday as the court only announced that the application of the probe team has been dismissed.

The actress abduction incident occurred in 2017 and Dileep was in jail for 85 days after which he is now out on bail and the probe team approached the court that he has violated the bail conditions and hence his bail should be cancelled.

The case has in the past few months taken numerous twists and turns and in December last year, a fresh case was registered against the actor and his close associates based on a disclosure made by Dileep's former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials who probed the 2017 actress abduction case.

And in this case, it was after several rounds of hearing that he got anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court in March.

