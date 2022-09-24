Renewed attempt to resolve Naga political issues before Assembly polls

Kohima, Sep 24 Amid the uncertainty over solution to the decades-old Naga political issue before the Assembly elections in Nagaland likely to be held early next year, renewed attempts are being made to remove northeast India's one of the major political stumbling blocks.

After the all-important Parliamentary Core Committee headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on September 12, a delegation of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor