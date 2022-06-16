Renuka Chowdhury clarifies her action of holding cop by his collar in Hyderabad

Issuing a clarification over the incident that took place at the protest site on Thursday, Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdhury said that whatever happened was "unintentional" and she has "huge respect" for the police force.

"I know how to respect the uniform, my intention is not to humiliate the police," Chowdhury said clarifying the fuss that happened during the party's protest over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Telangana Congress held a massive protest here today over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained by the police, and in an attempt to avoid detention Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with a policeman as she held his collar, earlier in the day.

Women police personnel then dragged the former union minister towards the police van.

According to Inspector Niranjan Reddy of Punjagutta Police Station, a case has been registered against Chowdhury and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy under sections 151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 140 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Refuting all the charges while addressing the media, Chowdhury said, "I didn't assault. I've been booked, I'll face it. That's the law. I don't have anything against that young man. He never did anything to me. I was losing balance and I held on. If you move, I'll have to hold this to steady myself as we were being pushed and bullied from the back."

"...They were pushing me, I have a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that. I don't know that young man, ofcourse I'll apologise to that man. But I expect Police to apologise to me for manhandling us. Why were there so many men Police around us?" she added.

The Congress had given a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call and at Telangana's Raj Bhavan police detained several party workers who attempted to stage a protest there.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Congress held protests in several parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan since the day ED questioning started with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru witnessed traffic snarls and an ambulance was seen stuck in the traffic. The city Police said the Congress protest was against the High Court's order.

As per the sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the probe on Friday by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the National Herald case. Gandhi had left the ED office after 9 PM on Wednesday after he appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day for questioning.

