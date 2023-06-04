"Rescue operation more or less complete," says NDRF DG Atul Karwal in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 4 : Rescue operations have more or less been completed after the Odisha train accident that claimed 275 lives leaving more than 1,000 injured, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday.

Director General of NDRF Atul Karwal told ANI, "The rescue operation is more or less complete. I don't think there is any other possibility to locate any live or dead victim in this wreckage. It has been checked a few times. Now I think train travel will become normal."

"Our response was prompt and effective. A total of nine teams comprising around 300 rescuers are at the location right now. I think Railways will look hard at this incident," he added.

The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved claimed 275 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

Earlier today, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the progress of the restoration work at Balasore triple train accident site, Railway Ministry sources informed.

Notably, Vaishnaw is present at the accident site and taking an overview of the restoration work.

He also informed that Railway Board has recommended the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information... The Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," Union minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor