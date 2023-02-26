Resolutions should not be on papers only but on the ground: Priyanka

Raipur, Feb 26 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that it was good that the party came up with new resolutions, but these should be implemented on the ground.

She was addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress, which is underway in Raipur.

"We want to take our organisation up to the mandal and block level, but this should not be in papers only, and the leaders should reach out to the people and tell them what the Congress party thinks of the common people.

"The Congress delegates should go to each house and talk about our programmes so that people know what the party is doing for them."

She attacked the government and said that the agencies were behind the Congress leaders, "if they call us for questioning for two days the workers are kept in jail for months. During the plenary the ED is raiding Chhattisgarh."

Congress party has decided to give 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities and women in the party.

"The Congress party on Saturday amended the party's constitution to ensure 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women and minorities in all party posts, including representatives at the state level (PCC) and national level (AICC)," said the party.

