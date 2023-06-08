Result of 2024 polls will be same as earlier: Jaishankar

New Delhi, June 8 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments that democracy was under threat in India, saying "had this been the case, why do elections happen and different parties win".

Jaishankar also said that Narendra Modi would come back as prime minister in 2024.

"The world is watching us. Elections happen in our country and parties win or lose. Had there been no democracy, then why would elections be taking place, and giving different outcomes? Though we know that the result in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) will be the same," Jaishankar quipped.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his US tour, has attacked the ruling BJP dispensation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that democratic institutions are under attack in India.

Soon after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, he had said that democracy is under threat in the country.

When asked further to sum up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best moment in terms of foreign policy in the last nine years of his government, Jaishankar said: "The Prime Minister has a long way to go in his tenure (as prime minister). But just to answer the question, in the last nine years, India has emerged as a self caring country which has made progress on multiple fronts."



ans/pgh

