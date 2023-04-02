Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP comes to power in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Nawada (Bihar) [India], April 2 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, days after communal tension in Bihar over Ram Navami processions said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would deal sternly with the rioters if it comes to power in 2025.

" The rioters have had a free run in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. Give full majority to PM Modi in 2024 elections and elect a BJP government in 2025 state elections. Rioters will be hung upside down," Shah said at a public rally in Nawada on Sunday.

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

However, Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas has been called off due to the imposition of Section 144 following clashes in the district.

"I was supposed to go to Sasaram but due to unfortunate situations people are being killed there, bullets are fired and tear-gas shelling is happening. I will come to Sasaram surely during my next visit," Shah said on Sunday, adding that there is no point in speaking with the state government in Bihar regarding the clashes.

"I pray to god that peace is restored at the earliest in the state. There's no point in speaking with the state government here, when I called the Governor then Lalan Singh (JDU president) got offended," Shah said.

Adding that the people of Bihar have decided that Modiji's Lotus will bloom on all 40 (LS) seats, Shah said that the BJP will the government will uproot the "Mahagathbandhan" government in the Bihar Assembly elections.

He further hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying, "The government, which has jungle raj's Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, can it ever bring peace in Bihar? Nitish Kumar sat in the lap of Lalu Prasad Yadav because of hunger for power and we will uproot the 'Mahagathbandhan' government."

The Union Minister also said that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar always practised the policy of appeasement, which helped terrorism flourish.

"On the other hand, PM Modi scrapped Article 370 and dealt with terrorists sternly," he added.

"Nitish Kumar won't become Prime Minister. People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this government will collapse and BJP will form the government," Home Minister said.

Shah also said that BJP's doors for Janata Dal (United) are shut forever.

"If someone has any doubt that BJP will take JDU back into NDA after election results, then I want to make it clear that BJP's doors are shut for them (JDU) forever," Union HM Amit Shah said.

