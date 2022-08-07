RJD holds 'pratirodh' march in Bihar

Patna, Aug 7 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday held a "Pratirodh" march in Bihar to protest against inflation and unemployment.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, several other leaders of opposition parties, including Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML), participated in the march.

Talking to mediapersons, Tejashwi said, "What Modi Ji has contributed to the nation? Has he provided employment to 2 crore people, controlled price rise of commodities, ended terrorism, corruption, built concrete houses for every countryman? He did nothing for farmers, labourers, flood and drought affected people, did not fulfill the demand for special status to Bihar?"

"Narendra Modi came in 2014, who knew him before 2014. We have been objecting to communal forces for many years," Tejashwi said.

"The way people came out from their houses to support us shows that they are angry with the BJP and Narendra Modi. They are miffed with unemployment, price rise, corruption, poor education, lack of health facilities. Moreover, they have beaten people during the protests like Agnipath," Tejashwi said.

"We are in the court of people (Janata Ki Adalat) and raising their voices before the government. This is a brazen government which is not listening to the voice of people. Hence, the Narendra Modi government will not come to power in 2024," Tejashwi said.

The march began from Saguna More and would end at Dak Bunglow Chowk.

Tejashwi Yadav's roadshow comes days after Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda held a roadshow in Patna on July 31.

During the roadshow, several RJD leaders, including Shyam Rajak, Bhai Virendra, Reetlal Yadav, were also present apart from Congress and Left parties' leaders.

Besides Patna, the leaders of opposition parties also organised roadshows in Hajipur, Chapra, Sitamarhi, Arwal, Aurangabad, Munger, and other districts as well.

