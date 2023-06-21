RJD takes leaf out of Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..' to target BJP

Patna June 21 With the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar busy making last-minute preparations for the grand opposition meeting scheduled in Patna on June 23, the RJD has come up with posters featuring Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav based on the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Bollywood movie 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'.

The posters have catchy slogans such as "Sirf Ek Banda Hi Kafi Hai Loktantra Bachane Ke Liye", "Sirf Ek Banda Hi Kafi Hai BJP Ko Dhul Chatane Ke Liye", "Sirf Ek Banda Hi Kafi Hai Sarkari Tote Ko Dhul Chatane Ke Liye", "Sirf Ek Banda Hi Kafi Hai 10 Lakh Naukari Dilane Ke Liye", "Sirf Ek Banda Hi Kafi Hai, Padai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Sunwai and Karyawai Ko Mudda Banane Ke Liye", and so on.

After the posters surfaced, the BJP retaliated with the slogan "Sirf Ek Banda Hi Kafi Hai Jangal Raj Wapas Lane Ke Liye".

Following the poster war, talks are rounds in certain quarters that a deal has been reached under which Nitish Kumar will play a more active role at the Centre, and hand over the charge of Bihar to Tejashwi Yadav.

JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar said: "The opposition unity meeting will take place in Patna on June 23, for which Nitish Kumar has been working hard for months. It is a big achievement for Nitish Kumar as he is spearheading the opposition unity efforts. Leaders from as many as 17 opposition parties are coming together on one platform in Patna. Nitish Kumar has also clarified that he will not be the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said: "The leaders who are coming here for the opposition meeting are those who have been rejected by the people of the country. They have internal disputes among themselves.

