RLD hopes that with a tally of nine, all will be fine in 2023

Lucknow, Dec 25 "We were eight and now we are nine. It is lucky and fine!"

This is what Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary exclaimed after winning the by-election in Khatauli, earlier this month.

The RLD, after remaining in the wings for decades, is gradually inching towards the centrestage of UP politics.

The party won eight assembly seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the March assembly elections and has now added one more to its kitty.

The year 2023, if sources are to be believed, could see a further emergence of the RLD in western UP.

Jayant Chaudhary has been continuously working to mobilize farmers, particularly Jats, in his favour.

"Ever since his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away in May 2021, Jayant has not stopped even for a moment. He has been touring villages even during the pandemic, trying to repair ties with farmers. During the farmers' agitation, he proved his loyalty to them and, today, he has earned respect among his community and voters," said Arvind Tyagi, a local farmer.

He said that Jayant's USP was that despite being a politician, he was willing to listen more than talk.

"Normally politic give sermons and walk away but Jayant is a good listener and chooses to interact with people," said Tyagi.

Party leaders feel that the RLD is now on a stronger footing in the state.

"We are working to expand our base and everyone is working towards this," said RLD spokesman Anil Dubey.

The party is also planning to spread its wings in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant Chaudhary has appointed Ramashish Rai as the state party president. Rai, a Bhumihar by caste, belongs to eastern UP and is a former BJP leader. He is known for his organisational skills.

The RLD chief is also aware of the fact that his party needs the support of a bigger political outfit before it can strike out on its own.

He has been maintaining a cordial relationship with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and played a key role in forging a bond between Akhilesh and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar.

A senior party leader said, "We are not leaping forward but taking small but sure steps ahead. If all goes well, we will make our presence felt in the Lok Sabha after the 2024 polls."

Another major factor that works in the RLD's favour is that none of its leader wade into controversies. This keeps their friends intact and does not add to their list of foes.

