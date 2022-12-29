RLD to hold protests if SAP for sugarcane is not hiked

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 29 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has said that the party members, along with the farmers, will hold protests across the state if Uttar Pradesh government does not fix the state approved price (SAP) for sugarcane for the ongoing crushing season within two weeks.

RLD spokesman Manjit Singh said that they will start an agitation after January 10, if the government fails to accept their demands.

The RLD also said the protest will go on for an indefinite period if the government did not hike the SAP to Rs 450 per quintal from previous year's rate, Rs 350 per quintal.

He said, "This is keeping in view the incessant hike in the prices of agricultural products including the fertilizers, pesticides, labour charges and the cost of transporting the crop to the mill gate or to the procurement centres."

He also alleged that the government was not concerned about the farmers as it was not announcing the SAP even though crushing operations had already begun in the state.

"How bizarre is the government's system that compels the cane growers to supply their crops to sugar mills without letting them know the price thereof," Singh further said.

Meanwhile, the cane growers of Pilibhit district appealed to the RLD leaders to also raise the issue of unpaid interest on the delayed payments of cane price which had been held up since 2014-15.

