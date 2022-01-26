RLJP chief Pashupati Paras suspends party's North East incharge Ruchida Sharma for 5 years

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday suspended party national secretary Ruchida Sharma for five years for anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, the RLJP Parliamentary board has decided to support its alliance partner BJP's candidates in all five poll-bound states including Manipur.

Ruchida Sharma, who is also the North East in charge of RLJP last week had announced that the party will contest in 20 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly polls.

After the demise of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, there was a split in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) with son Chirag Paswan and brother Paras-led factions staking claims for the party.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (EC) had allotted new names and symbols to the two warring factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) - the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, led by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, and the LJP (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan.

Chirag Paswan had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to designate Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in the House. However, the Delhi High Court dismissed Chirag Paswan's plea stating it does not have any merit.

( With inputs from ANI )

