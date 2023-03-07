Rohini Acharya attacks Centre over CBI questioning of her father Lalu Prasad

Patna, March 7 As the CBI was questioning RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Delhi on Tuesday, his daughter Rohini Acharya attacked the Centre, and said that he was being "unnecessarily harassed".

Rohini Acharya had donated one of her kidneys to her ailing father. Lalu Prasad is in recuperating phase and has been staying in the house of his eldest daughter and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti in New Delhi. The doctors have advised him to avoid public meetings and crowded places.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rohini Acharya said, "They are unnecessarily harassing my father for a long time. Now, our tolerance level is running out. I will not spare anyone if anything happens to him...

"...We will remember all these harassments. Time is most powerful, it has immense power," she tweeted.

On Monday, a 12-member team of the CBI questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. They stayed for four hours.

Earlier, the CBI had summoned 16 accused, including Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and others in the IRCTC land-for-job scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor