Roll back GST on 'sarais' of Golden Temple: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Aug 2 Describing the decision of the Central government to levy Goods and Service Tax (GST) on the 'sarais' in the vicinity of the supreme Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar as an irrational decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday demanded that it should be rolled back.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister condemned the decision to levy the GST on the 'sarais' of the Golden Temple. He said the 'sarais', including Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas, are associated with the Golden Temple.

Mann said these 'sarais' are meant for the accommodation of the devotees visiting the holy shrine and have always been an integral part of the gurdwara complex.

The Chief Minister said since decades these 'sarais' have been providing a comfortable stay to the devotees arriving at Sri Darbar Sahib on a no-profit basis.

He said the levying of GST on room charges will lead to higher tariffs, putting a huge burden on the pilgrims who come to Sri Darbar Sahib for paying obeisance from across the globe.

A sea of devotees throng the Golden Temple to offer prayers throughout the year.

