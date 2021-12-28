Rs 250 cr recovered from person making 'Samajwadi itar', money looted from people of UP: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a dig over the perfume trader Peeyush Jain's arrest and said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is unable to answer the 250 crores recovered during the raids as it is the money looted from the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Shah said, "A few days ago, there were income tax raids. Why was (SP chief) Akhilesh having an upset stomach over raids, and he said that the raids were done with political malice."

"Can anyone tell me whose Rs 250 crore were found at the place of the person making Samajwadi 'itar'? Today, they (SP) are unable to give an answer. This is the money looted from the people of Uttar Pradesh," the Union Minister said.

"Modi Ji, before coming to power, had said that BJP will remove corruption from the country. The Modi government is dedicated to the development of the poor," he added.

This comes after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav denied any links with perfume businessman Peeyush Jain.

"Raids on businessman Peeyush Jain's houses and establishments in Kanpur are not linked with Samajwadi Party at all. This incident shows that demonetisation has failed. Officials who conducted raids may tell sources of recovered newly printed Rs 2,000 note," Yadav had said earlier in the day.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), which seized uncounted cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Peeyush Jain's possession after multiple raids.

The Kanpur-based businessman was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood.

The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

