RS adjourned till March 13

New Delhi, Feb 13 Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till March 13 on Monday after continuous disruptions by the opposition over suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and demand for JPC probe in Hindenburg-Adani row.

While adjourning the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "There have been deliberate obstructions and this is not the way to run the House. We have already wasted a lot of time."

Leader of the house Piyush Goyal said that the opposition is creating hurdles in the functioning of the house.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Dhankhar got miffed with Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that the government was pressuring the chair.

Kharge was speaking about the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and expunction of his part of speech by the chair during motion of thanks on President's Address.

"LoP, you've indicated in so many words that the Chair is acting under pressure. These words are expunged. You are forfeiting your right to hold the floor of the House... every time you are saying that the Chair is acting under pressure," Dhankhar said.

The House was adjourned briefly as the opposition members rushed to the well of the House and the chairman warned them by calling their names, which included Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sandeep Pathak and Kumar Ketkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor