RS today: PT Usha to take oath as MP, Oppn to continue raising its demands

New Delhi, July 20 Renowned former athlete P.T. Usha will take oath as Member of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday .

The Upper House is likely to discuss and pass the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005 tabled by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Tuesday.

The opposition is expected to demand a discussion on the hike in GST rates, Agnipath, price rise and other issues.

Two days of the Monsoon Session have been washed away due to the opposition protests who are likely to press for discussion on the issues again on Wednesday.

Opposition members had given notices to discuss Agnipath, the new recruitment scheme for armed forces, hike in GST, price rise and other issues. But notices of opposition for suspension of business were not accepted.

On July 6, the government nominated Usha and three others to the Rajya Sabha. Usha, a celebrated athlete, is one of India's most iconic sportspersons. She is popularly known as the Payyoli Express, she has represented the country and won medals at various international sporting events, including the World Junior Invitational Meet, Asian Championships, and Asian Games.

Bhubaneswar Kalita and Shakti Singh Gohil to lay reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2022-23) on 'Assessment of Assessees in Entertainment Sector (DT)' and on 'Construction and utilization of Limited Height Subway (LHS)'.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Pratima Bhoumik will also lay papers concerning their deaprtments on the table.

