RSS worker murder: BJP's KS Radhakrishnan claims 'sleeping cells' present in police force

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala Vice President KS Radhakrishnan slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government in the state, saying that the state government acts like policemen in old Hindi movies and has a sort of connivance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of Popular Front of India (PFI).

His comments come after an RSS worker was allegedly murdered in Palakkad.

"The state government acts like the policemen in old Hindi films. In those, policemen used to interfere only after the culmination of some drama. The same thing is happening here. The policemen were there, but they could not do anything. There is a sort of connivance between SDPI and CPI-M. It is up to CPI-M to make clear the nature of such connivance. I expect a reasonable answer from Sitaram Yechury. CM Pinarayi Vijayan owes an apology to the peace-loving people of Kerala," Radhakrishnan told ANI.

The BJP leader went on to add that the police force has lost control over its men and alleged that there are "sleeping cells' in the police force receiving training from police and armed forces.

"Primary duty of the state is to protect the life and property of citizens. But a murder happened within the vicinity of the police. The police could not do anything. Why did the police fail to get information regarding the planning of the murder?" questioned the leader.

Radhakrishnan reiterated his party's stand to ban PFI, saying that it gives military training to its rank and file to chop the head of animals.

"Their usual targets are dogs. They are giving sufficient training to their rank and file to annihilate their political opponents. The annihilation of political opponents and democracy cannot go together. No democratic system can entertain its activities. They want to establish the Islamic Republic in India by challenging the authority of 80 per cent of its people. They focus on soft targets. Look at Sreenivasan killed in Palakkad. Once upon a time, he used to be an RSS man but was now leading a normal life, doing a business. He was not even involved in RSS. They want to kill innocent people to spread terror and fear among the public," he added.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Saturday, informed the officials.

The deceased was identified as Sreenivasan, a former Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh of the RSS.

Sreenivasan was hacked at a shop by a group of people who had reached there on bikes. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused PFI of the murder.

Earlier, a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker Subair (43) was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday. He was attacked while he was on a bike along with his father.

PFI had blamed the RSS for the murder.

( With inputs from ANI )

