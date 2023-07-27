Ruckus in Bengal assembly after CM attacks LoP

Kolkata, July 27 : The monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly on Thursday afternoon witnessed ruckus as the BJP legislators protested and walked out of the house following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on Nandigram assembly constituency in which Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari won following an alleged rigging.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while participating in a debate on the adjournment motion by BJP on the recent violence in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

“Have you forgotten about the Nandigram polls? How results changed after power cut during the counting? Have you forgotten that? Why are you becoming so sensitive?” the Chief Minister questioned the Leader of Opposition.

Adhikari won 2021 elections from Nandigram assembly constituency defeating Mamata Banerjee, who later got elected from a by-election from Bhawanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata. Since then, Leader of Opposition has ridiculed the Chief Minister about her defeat.

Following Chief Minister’s remarks, BJP started protesting within the house and later staged a walkout holding black flags.

Later BJP legislator Ambika Roy said that the Chief Minister raised the Nandigram issue to divert attention from the main point of the adjournment motion which was violence in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

“This is for the first time since the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls that adjournment motions was moved on behalf of the party came for discussions. That’s why the Chief Minister raised the Nandigram issue to divert attention from the panchayat poll violence,” he said.

However, in the midst of protests by the BJP legislators, the chief minister stuck to her stand and continued with her speech.

“I too have the right to say and question how the results at Nandigram changed after the power cut. Why are you all shying away now,” the Chief Minister said.

