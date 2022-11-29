Ruckus in Bengal assembly over Trinamool MLA's derogatory remarks on Modi, Shah (Ld, correcting para 6)

Kolkata, Nov 29 West Bengal assembly witnessed yet another ruckus on Tuesday after Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay refused to admit an adjournment motion brought by BJP seeking discussion on some derogatory remarks made by Trinamool Congress MLA Sabitri Mitra about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At a public meeting at Ratua in Malda district on Sunday, Trinamool Congress legislator from Manikchak assembly constituency, Sabitri Mitra described the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister as Duryodhana and Dushasana. In the meeting, she also made a comment claiming that the state Gujarat has no contribution in the Indian freedom movement.

On Tuesday, the BJP legislators moved an adjournment motion within the House seeking discussions on such comments by the ruling party MLA about the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

However, the Speaker refused to admit the motion claiming that the matter was not related to West Bengal.

BJP legislator and fashion designer-turned-politician, Agnimitra Paul raised a counter question on how derogatorily comments about the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were not a state-related affair. However, the Speaker stuck to his stand and refused to admit the motion.

This prompted the BJP supporters to protest within the House raising slogans. Some of the ruling party MLAs including some state ministers like Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sashi Panja were seen entering into heated conversation with the opposition party MLAs.

Finally, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House in protest.

Later, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari told media persons that it is quite strange the derogatory remarks by a ruling party MLA about the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were not taken seriously.

"At the same time how could the Trinamool Congress MLA claim that Gujarat does not have any contribution in the Indian freedom movement when Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hailed from that state," Adhikari claimed.

This is the fourth time that adjournment motions brought by the BJP legislators during the ongoing winter session of the assembly were not admitted by the Speaker.

Adhikari has already informed that BJP's legislative party might move a no- confidence motion against the Speaker in the next budget session of the assembly next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor