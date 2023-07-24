Ruckus in LS over Manipur issue; Sonia, Adhir corner Govt

New Delhi, July 24 Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed uproarious scenes over the Manipur issue with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party's leader in the Lower House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taking a lead in the matter.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Sonia Gandhi who represents the Rae Bareli Parliamentary constituency, urged Speaker Om Birla to allow Leader of Opposition Chowdhury speak in the House.

Chowdhury stood up and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the House and give a statement on the Manipur issue.

Responding to the Congress leader's demand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, ''The government was ready for a discussion on Manipur but the Opposition was running away from it as its only aim was to disrupt the House proceedings.

At this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stood up to speak on behalf of the government and alleged that the Opposition is not serious even on a sensitive incident like Manipur.

Expressing their objections, MPs from Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress and several other Opposition leaders trooped into the Well of the House waving placards and shouting slogans against the government.

Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters that the government is ready to hold discussion on the Manipur issue as well as the crime against women in several states in "totality".

