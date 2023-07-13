Rural Polls: Bengal govt calls for strict action against perpetrators of violence

Kolkata, July 13 The state secretariat in West Bengal on Thursday sent a directive to all the district magistrates seeking detailed reports on panchayat poll related violence witnessed by the state that claimed at least 44 lives since the announcement of polling date (July 8) on June 8.

In the directive, a copy of which has been accessed by IANS, the district magistrates have also been asked to identify the perpetrators of violence and initiate strict action against them.

After from 44 people losing their lives, several people have been injured with reports of sporadic violence coming in from different parts of the state even on Thursday.

In the notification, it has also been mentioned that the state government needs to file a report in the form of an affidavit with the Calcutta High Court on poll violence for which inputs are needed from the districts.

The district magistrates have also been asked to file reports on the extent of loss of property caused by the violent clashes.

The district magistrates will also have to arrange for the treatment of the injured persons on priority, besides ensuring quick payment of compensation to the victims.

The notification also directed the district magistrates to give explanations on the videos and pictures of violence that surfaced on social media in the past few days.

