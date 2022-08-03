Rural tourism policy to be announced in Sept: Raj chief secy

Jaipur, Aug 3 The final draft of rural tourism policy for Rajasthan is on the verge of completion and will be announced in September, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said on Wednesday.

The policy is likely to be announced during the annual convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA).

Sharma, who has been the Tourism Secretary of Rajasthan besides having a stint in the Union Tourism Ministry, was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) led by FHTR chief Apurv Kumar.

Sharma said that in the forthcoming 'Invest Rajasthan' programme in October, tourism will be a thrust sector which will play an important role in attracting investments.

She said the state government stands committed to making enabling policies for the promotion of tourism in Rajasthan as well as attracting investments in the sector.

Sharma also said that the state government will support the proposal of hoting the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) convention in Jaipur in December.

The FHTR members assured all support on behalf of the private stakeholders for the tourism sector, which was the worst hit by the pandemic.

