Russia expels senior Czech diplomat in retaliatory move

Moscow, April 14 Russia has declared a senior Czech diplomat "persona non grata" and ordered the official to leave the country before the end of the day on April 16, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday and was handed a note informing him of the decision, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The move was made in response to the expulsion of a diplomat working at the Russian Embassy in Prague, the statement added.

The Czech Republic expelled a Russian diplomat from the country in late March, news reports said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor