Russia informs IAEA that its military has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear plant

New Delhi, March 2 Russia has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its military forces have taken control of the territory around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday.

In an official letter to the Director General dated March 1, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna also said personnel at the plant continued their "work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in normal mode of operation. The radiation levels remain normal."

Earlier on March 1, Ukraine informed the IAEA that all its nuclear power plants remained under the control of the national operator.

In an update this morning, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) said it maintained communications with the country's nuclear facilities and that the NPPs continued to operate normally.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is the largest of Ukraine's NPP sites with six out of the country's 15 nuclear energy reactors.

In a letter addressed to the Director General and received on March 1, the Acting Chief State Inspector of SNRIU has requested IAEA to provide immediate assistance in coordinating activities in relation to the safety of the Chornobyl NPP and other nuclear facilities.

The Director General will be holding consultations and maintain contacts in order to address this request.

The Director General has repeatedly stressed that any military or other action that could threaten the safety or security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants must be avoided.

He also said that operating staff must be able to fulfil their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure.

The IAEA continues to closely monitor developments in Ukraine, with a special focus on the safety and security of its nuclear power reactors. The IAEA remains in constant contact with its counterpart and will continue to provide regular updates on the situation in Ukraine.

