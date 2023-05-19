Russia plans to export up to 60mn tonne of grain this year

St. Petersburg, May 19 Russia plans to export up to 60 million tonne of grain in the current agricultural year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on spring fieldwork.

According to a press statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin added on Thursday that by the end of the agricultural year 2022-2023 (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023), Russian grain exports are expected to reach about 55 to 60 million tonne.

The Russian President noted that despite the barriers in foreign trade, Russia was able to increase the export of agro-industrial products to $41.6 billion last year. In general, the development of the Russian agro-industrial complex shows a positive trend, Xinhua news agency reported.

