Russia sees no grounds for extending grain deal: Kremlin

Moscow, July 6 Part of the grain deal on Russian exports has not been fulfilled, which gives no grounds for extending the agreement at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia has not yet officially declared its stance on the future of the deal and will announce it in a timely manner, Xinhua news agency quoted Peskov as saying to reporters.

The spokesman added that there is still some time left to fulfill that part of the agreement related to Russia.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 30 that he saw no grounds for prolonging the grain deal any further.

The grain deal, which involves food and fertilizer supplies to international markets, was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the US.

It was initially valid for 120 days and then extended for another 120 days in November 2022.

On May 18, Russia announced a further extension of the deal for 60 days until July 17, stating that this period would suffice to evaluate the implementation of the memorandum signed with the UN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor